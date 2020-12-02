In an effort to better serve the city during COVID-19, the Fitchburg Public Library has expanded its external public WiFi access.

Where the library’s internet connection was limited to the two parking spaces closest to the 5530 Lady Road building, electronic services library Lisa Stippich told the Star it now reaches throughout the entire parking lot.

Stippich said the public can use the expanded WiFi without needing a password, whenever it needs.

She said the expansion was made possible through a collaborative effort with the South Central Library System. Because the Fitchburg Public Library is part of the system, it received Library Services and Technology Act grant funds. The organizations also worked with the City of Fitchburg to use a portion of their designated CARES Act funding.

And reliable internet access, Stippich said, has historically been an asset libraries have provided to the public for checking email, school work and even job hunting.

Since the library closed its building down in March, staff wanted to find a way to still be able to serve guests who work from home, attend school virtually and need access to online medical care.

“We were trying to find ways to still give patrons as much access to our services as we could,” Stippich said. “We really wanted to figure out how to still provide that service to people even if they couldn’t come into the building.

We are really excited to be able to provide this now to our patrons because we know they miss coming in and using our services.”