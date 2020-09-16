The Fitchburg Public Library has added new services and expanded its curbside pickup hours.
To schedule a time to pick up materials, patrons are encouraged to call 729-1790 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, an email news release states.
The hours for scheduled pick ups are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, according to the release.
New services include online library card applications, grab bags, printing, Amazon Kindles and Rokus.
To apply for a library card online, patrons are to complete a form and a library staff member will contact them within a few days, the release states.
Grab bags are an option for patrons who wish for librarians to pick out items available on shelves based on their interests. They can submit an online form for kids or adults, and must allow 72 hours for requests to be processed, the release states.
Additionally, Kindles and Rokus are now available for checkout, according to the release. Patrons can request one during curbside calling hours and are encouraged to check the library’s list of titles available on Kindles. Both devices can be returned to the library’s drive-up book drop.
According to the release, the library has also brought back a form of printing services. If a patron needs a document printed, they can attach it to an email and send it to library.reference@fitchburgwi.gov with any special instructions. The document will be printed within 72 hours.
The release states the library recommends against printing materials that contain private information.
For more information about any of the above offerings, call 729-1790.