A “lemonade stand” that’s been only online throughout the pandemic as a way of raising money to combat food insecurity served its first real glass the juice on Saturday, Aug. 7.
Morgan’s LemonAid Stand and Little John’s, a pay-what-you-can restaurant that’s in the process of opening in the Jamestown/Verona Road West neighborhood in Fitchburg, hosted an event featuring lemonade, games and COVID-19 vaccines and testing provided by Fitchburg Family Pharmacy Aug. 7. The event was located at Little John’s, 5302 Verona Road, which is accessible off of Anton Drive.
The event also featured musician Alex Rosegold, desserts in the form of chocolate chip cookies and Chocolate Shoppe ice cream and Madison-based food cart The Ugly Apple.
Morgan’s LemonAid Stand, which was started by Belleville resident Morgan Marsh-McGlone at the age of 7, has raised almost $80,000 to support the pay-what-you-can model of Little John’s, a Facebook post from Little John’s chef and owner Dave Heide said.
In January, Marsh-McGlone was featured in Pres. Joe Biden’s inauguration special titled “Celebrating America,” because of her work to combat food insecurity through fundraising.
For more information, visit morganslemonaidstand.com.