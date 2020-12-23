Ho, Ho, Ho... Oh, no!
While Santa's elves have been hard at work putting his thoughtful letters to children all over the world into the mail, the U.S. Postal Service doesn't have the same magic Santa does.
Santa's letters to your children are all on the way, but it appears some of them are likely to be late as a result of unprecedented delays in holiday mailing.
But since Santa sees everything, he has thoughtfully sent us electronic copies of your letters, and we can print them or email them to you for home printing. Please call our office at (608) 845-9559 or email us at santaletters@wcinet.com if you would like a copy emailed to you or if you would like to report a letter arriving later than that date.
If you wish for an electronic copy to be emailed to you, let us know by 11 a.m. Dec. 24. Don't forget to tell us the names of your children so we can get the right letter!