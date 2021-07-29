If you drive eastbound on Lacy Road after making the sharp turn off of Fitchrona Road, you might notice a roadside mailbox near the corner decorated in bright red and yellow reflective tape.
If you do take notice — and avoid striking the mailbox — it will be welcome news to Diane Remeika.
“It’s been knocked down two or three times a year for the past 25 years,” said Remeika, owner of a research company at the corner on the western edge of Fitchburg whose mail is delivered to the resplendent receptacle.
Most of the knockdowns have occurred at night and many are hit-and-runs, Remeika said, adding that she sees tire tracks in the pavement or shoulder, indicating to her that motorists have negotiated the turn while driving too fast or perhaps while intoxicated.
Remeika said the more responsible motorists have notified her of their mishaps and made amends, including after the most recent car-to-mailbox encounter in October 2020.
After that last knockdown, given the high time and expense for repairs, Remeika said she determined to make the mailbox more visible. She added the colorful, reflective covering and even a few solar-powered nightlights.
“Knock on wood, that’s the last time it will be hit,” Remeika said.
Lacy Road is scheduled for reconstruction in summer 2022 from Seminole Highway west to a point stopping just east of Remeika’s property, according to City of Fitchburg Senior Transportation Engineer Andrew McFadden.
The roadway fronting the Remeika property would be reconstructed in a second project targeted for 2024, McFadden said. That project will include a make over of the three-way intersection at Lacy and Fitchrona Roads, he said.
McFadden said about 3,000 vehicles travel eastbound daily on Lacy Road past the Remeika mailbox, according to traffic volume studies.
The chances for striking the mailbox should diminish next year, as McFadden said he expects Lacy Road will be limited to local traffic only during reconstruction.