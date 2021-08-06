An event in Fitchburg next month hopes to get area children thinking about a career in construction and what the trades entail.
Kids Building Wisconsin will feature more than a dozen exhibits ranging from boom lift rides to concrete smashing and building workshops. The event will take place at McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Rd, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
The free event is open to the public and features construction equipment, virtual reality, hands-on exhibits, prizes and more. Food will be available for purchase.
The goal of the event is threefold, according to its website -- to show kids and families the potential of a career in construction, elevating the image of the industry and celebrating those within it and “laying the groundwork to combat the skilled worker shortage in our beautiful state.”
Pre-registering for the event is encouraged, but registration will be offered the day of the event. Registration is necessary due to the possible hazards that come with being around construction equipment, the website says.
To register, visit kidsbuildingwi.org. For more information, visit the website or call 608-271-8717 and ask for the Kids Building Wisconsin receptionist or send an email to info@kidsbuildingwi.org.