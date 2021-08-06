Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Chance of an isolated thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.