Those near McKee Park in Fitchburg will see and hear an infusion of the soulful and vibrant tones that comprise jazz music over the next two months.
Jazz at Five, a concert series housed on State Street in Madison for the last 27 years, is moving to the Fitchburg park at 2930 Chapel Valley Road to more easily accommodate COVID-19 precautions with more open space.
It’s a move event director Spencer Stanbery is excited about.
"I think it will feel sort of surreal finally being in an open event space where a bunch of people can gather," Stanbery said. "I know that some of these things have already started to happen throughout the summer. But it'll be interesting to experience Jazz at Five again since we had a year off."
Concerts will run every Wednesday from Aug. 11 through Sept. 8 at McKee Park. Each night will feature at least two jazz performances, one from 5 to 6:15 p.m. followed by another from 6:45-8 p.m. Some nights will feature a youth performance from 4-4:30 p.m.
The event will include an information tent to learn more about performers and rent chairs, and carry-in food and drinks are welcome. Food trucks and other vendors will also be present, as well as a beer tent.
Stanbery said each night will feature different forms of jazz music.
The first two nights of Jazz at Five will feature more of a Bebop style of jazz, the third includes musicians of the fusion jazz mold and the fourth night is a University of Wisconsin night, which features performances from the UW Jazz All-Stars and the UW Faculty Ensemble.
"Some people are more into swing or like a Bebop (jazz) or just traditional or fusion jazz, and so I just try to follow those as our nights,” he told the Star.
The events are free to attend thanks to sponsors, Stanbery said.
Ken Johnson works for Kegonsa Capital Partners, one of the event sponsors, and also serves on the volunteer Jazz at Five board. He said the move to Fitchburg has the board optimistic because it allows for more open space for visitors, which could be important as Dane County figures out what is to come with the Delta variant of COVID-19.
"We wanted to make sure that we found a location that no matter what the COVID guidelines were, we could comply. So we looked at maybe eight to 10 different spots, and we thought McKee fit the best. That's a great location," Johnson said.
The pivot to Fitchburg could be a permanent one, Stanbery said, adding that he had talked with Fitchburg about hosting some of the concerts in 2019 before the pandemic while also hosting some on State Street.
"I'm just looking forward to getting back out there,” he said. “We think McKee Park is promising and that will turn out well, but we also don’t want to abandon our State Street location.”
The group will still have the option to return to Madison in 2022 and has that space reserved, but they will see how this year goes in Fitchburg first.
Stanbery added that organizers have heard positive and optimistic comments from the Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce regarding the event. She said that they expect around 1,000 people to attend Jazz at Five to start, less than the 1,500 to 2,000 people who used to attend the State Street location.
Musicians for the event typically range from all over the Midwest, but this year organizers wanted to give more local artists a chance to perform after losing out in 2020. All of this year’s groups are from Wisconsin, Johnson said.
He said the jazz community in music isn’t as well supported with numerous events or concerts compared to other genres, so it isn’t difficult to get musicians. But after losing a year of performances, the board and Spencer wanted to make sure that this year’s musicians were from Wisconsin and local.
"In the past, out of our 10 performers a number of times we can get a national performer, someone from Chicago or Minneapolis," he said. "But we felt given that no one got to perform last year, we made a strong effort ... of getting 10 performing groups from the local jazz community. They need support."
Now that a location is secured for this summer’s concert series, the focus has turned to getting people to the performances so they can see what Jazz at Five is all about, organizers said.
"Jazz isn't necessarily for everyone, some people don't have a preference for it,” Stanbery said. “But it's also just a fun event where you can get out, enjoy yourself, go to a park and spend time outside to get a little involved in the community."