Jazz fans of all ages may find this summer’s Jazz at Five performance series of interest, which will be held at McKee Park this year instead of the typical downtown Madison location.
McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, was chosen as the venue this year because the location offers more space for social distancing, according to the Jazz at Five website, as the event has typically drawn around 2,000 attendees.
Performances, whose artists are yet to be announced, are set for Aug. 11,18, and 25 as well as Sept. 1 and 8.
Each night will feature youth group performances from 4-4:30 p.m., with subsequent acts from 5-6:15 p.m. and 6:45-8 p.m.
For more information, visit jazzatfive.org.