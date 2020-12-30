JangoDx, a division of Fitchburg-based biotechnology company JangoBio, is offering free COVID-19 testing in the city.
All the public has to do is set up an appointment through a website portal, and meet JangoDx staff at a drive-thru site located at the upper lot of 2997 Yarmouth Greenway Dr. at the chosen time.
JangoDx, according to the company’s website, is working with the state’s Department of Health Services to offer the testing. The company can collect patient information and swabs in under five minutes, with results available within 3-7 days over an email or a text message.
Unlike some sites in Dane County, testing at the Fitchburg location is self-administered, requiring a gentle swabbing at the base of the nasal canal.
A YouTube video trains individuals for the process ahead of time online, or else staff at the testing site can run them through the process.
For more information and for a full list of JangoDx testing sites throughout the Dane County area, visit jangodx.com/community-testing.