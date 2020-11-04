The eyes are the windows to the soul, or so the saying goes.
For Fitchburg resident Lindsay Duffy’s 5 year old daughter, the eyes are also the primary mode of communication.
Annabelle Duffy has a rare genetic condition known as Pitt Hopkins Syndrome, which renders her incapable of speaking. But because of an eye gaze device called a Toby Dynabox, Annabelle is still able to express her wants and needs, Lindsay told the Star. The family was able to obtain the device two years ago through the Waisman Center, a Madison-based clinic that helps children with disabilities.
The Dynabox is a 12-inch screen that has to be positioned close enough to Annabelle to detect her eye movements. At the bottom of the screen is a sensor that follows Annabelle’s gaze. When Annebelle focuses on an icon on her screen’s “home page,” Lindsay said, it verbalizes the associated word or phrase that indicates Annabelle’s desire, like if she is hungry or wants to rest.
When Annabelle was 4 months old, Lindsay noticed her daughter’s eyes crossing.
So she took Annabelle to an ophthalmologist to strengthen them, but not a lot changed. And Annabelle wouldn’t use her hands much to play, instead balling them up into fists, which seemed unusual to Lindsay.
The next step was taking a 9 month old Annabelle to a neurologist, who conducted a microarray genetic test, which investigates possible causes of developmental and behavioral conditions like PTHS. The neurologist noticed a deletion of a specific gene in one of Annabelle’s chromosomes, a key marker of the syndrome, Lindsay said.
“It was hard to take,” she said of hearing her daughter’s diagnosis for the first time. “Annabelle is our first child … we have an 8 month old, as well.”
But the Duffys adapted, putting Annabelle into speech therapy until she was 3 years old. She still needed support, however, and that’s when the family discovered the Waisman Center, which referred Annabelle to Communication Aids and Systems to look for devices that would give her the voice she has today.
“We consider her an emerging communicator,” Lindsay said of her daughter’s use of the Dynabox. “She’s definitely still learning the device.”
For example, while Annabelle is able to make requests, her family is working with her on her sentence structure.
“You can tell that she is proud of herself,” Lindsay said. “(The device) has helped us get to know her a lot better.”
Overall, PTHS is characterized by developmental delays, lack of speech and distinctive facial features, according to pitthopkins.org. Considered to be an Autism Spectrum Disorder, its overall prevalence is unknown, but scientists estimate it affects around 1 in 34,000 to 1 in 41,000 people, the website states.
Lindsay said she knows of four other families in Wisconsin who have a loved one with the condition. So as Annabelle received her diagnosis four years ago, Lindsay said she felt fortunate to have had doctors who pushed for the right kinds of tests.
“Other families have gone a long time (without one),” she said.