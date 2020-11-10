Former Fitchburg mayor, Frances Huntley-Cooper, Fitchburg business KL Engineering and the city’s planning and zoning department have received mayoral awards from current Mayor Aaron Richardson.
The award recognizes each recipient for their leadership, service to the community and the example they’ve set for others, according to an email release sent to the Star Sunday Oct. 29.
Richardson started the awards program in 2019 to recognize community members, businesses and staff that make Fitchburg a great place to live and work, he said in the release.
In the release, Richardson commends Frances Huntley Cooper for her many accomplishments as a local government official.
She was the first woman mayor of Fitchburg, and the first black mayor in Wisconsin. Huntley-Cooper has also worked with the board of Madison College and was a founding member that served four years as the president of the Madison branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
Kim Lobdell, another long-time Fitchburg resident, is the owner of KL Engineering, which opened in 1991. Lobdell is a current member of the city’s board of public works and has been active with the Fitchburg chamber while having served on the Plan Commission.
The planning and zoning department team comprises Sonja Kruesel, Wade Thompson, Lisa McNabola and Phil Grupe.
The team also includes two neighborhood navigators, Carmen Torres-Kinerk and Elizabeth Prado.
They are being recognized for their work on the city’s Comprehensive Development Plan, which is set to shape how Fitchburg will grow in the next 20 years.
“All three award winners are trailblazers and leaders in their field,” Richardson said in a Nov. 10 email to the Star. “Fitchburg is lucky to have all of (them) in our city.”