The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Wisconsin Chapter will host the “Madison Team Hope Walk/Run” next week.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road.
The “Hope Walk/Run” will include a walk and a timed 2K/5K run and “will align with (federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) for events to help ensure the safety and health of our participants,” an email to the Star stated.
Participants must wear masks, sign an HDAS COVID-19 Awareness Waiver, practice physical distancing and show up in 10-minute time slots for registration, with no more than 10 people at a time, according to a document detailing the event’s health guidelines. Volunteers will be behind plexiglass shields and there will be a “no cash handling” policy.
For more information, call 698-8171.