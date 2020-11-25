The Fitchburg community is hosting a Holiday Light Tour from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
The city will compile a master map of all participating homes in the tour. Each will be assigned a number that will be visible for tour voters. The home with the most votes -- and the brightest holiday decor -- will receive a gift certificate to a local Fitchburg business.
To participate, email administration@fitchburgwi.gov with your interest and address by 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.
For information, visit fitchburgwi.gov.