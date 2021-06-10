People are invited to join the City of Fitchburg Resource Conservation Commission and the Tree Advisory Committee for an event at Quarry Hill Park from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Thursday, June 17.
Attendees will hear from experts about the importance of planting diverse trees in our yards and parks and take a walking tour of the new species of trees planted in Quarry Hill Park.
People are asked to bring a chair, mask (if not vaccinated) and water bottle for this educational outdoor seminar, which will include giveaways from Fitchburg Farms, K&A Greenhouse, Home Depot and Jung Garden Center.