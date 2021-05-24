Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin is holding its annual Spring 5k with a kickoff at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 5.
Rather than its usual large-scale race based in Middleton, because of COVID-19, participants can run in a small, socially distanced teams, according to the event news release.
Coaches will plan a looped 5k route near each team’s practice location. And those who wish to support participants and the organization from home, can join in on a virtual event hosted by Girls on the Run.
Anyone is able to register, and the deadline is Tuesday, June 1. All proceeds will go to Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin-- a nonprofit that uses running to teach young girls life skills, according to the news release.
For information, visit girlsontherunscwi.org/5k.