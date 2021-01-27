An 8 year old girl who started a nonprofit to raise funds for a Fitchburg business virtually appeared at Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration for recognition of those efforts Jan. 20.
And where Belleville resident Morgan Marsh-McGlone originally amassed $50,000 for pay-what-you-can restaurant Little John’s, her appearance garnered an additional $16,000, as well as an anonymous pledge to match the $50,000 amount by March.
Marsh-McGlone’s nonprofit, called Morgan’s Lemonaid Stand, has helped fund the 5302 Verona Road business’ efforts to curb food insecurity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That action is what got her an invitation to Biden’s inauguration, chef and owner Dave Heide told the Star.
And Heide said the overall community response to Marsh-McGlone’s actions and words during Biden’s inauguration special, titled “Celebrating America,” have been “exciting.”
“Our lemonade stand fundraiser, Little John’s, they give food to families who have food insecurity,” she said, opening the inauguration segment from her family’s home in Belleville.
Heide said he and Morgan’s parents were elated, but for Marsh-McGlone it was just like any other interview. She had no idea what an inauguration or who actor and event host Tom Hanks is, Heide said laughing. Hanks appeared with other celebrities to witness Biden being sworn in as president.
It is a step toward the $6 million needed for Little John’s to purchase a commercial kitchen, train veterans to cook and fulfill the restaurant's mission of providing high-quality, nutritious meals, Heide said.
“Every $5 that's donated is two meals we're putting out to the community, so this is a huge impact,” Heide said.
Heide said Little John’s was specifically put in one of the largest food desserts in Madison. With no grocery stores or restaurants for several blocks, Heide wants to provide not just food, but fully cooked meals to families and local organizations, like food pantries, he said.
“In order to take ingredients and turn it into a meal, you need to have time and like space,” Heide said. “If you're a single mother with three kids trying to work two jobs to pay rent, how much time do you have to cook a meal?”
Despite trying to “fight the pandemic,” Heide said the special left him feeling pretty optimistic for what the next few years will look like.
Marsh-McGlone’s segment also featured chef José Andrés, who discussed the importance of stepping up and fighting hunger in America. It is something Heide is glad is getting national attention and can hopefully lead to legislation to combat hunger and support local restaurants, he said.
But Heide’s favorite part is when the camera cuts back to Tom Hanks from Marsh-McGlone.
“Well, thanks, Morgan," Hanks said to her during the special. "I want to be just like you."