An 8 year old girl who started a nonprofit to raise funds for a Fitchburg restaurant is appearing at Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration for recognition of those efforts Jan. 20.
Joe Biden’s inauguration special, titled “Celebrating America'' will include appearances from actors, athletes, musicians and Belleville resident Morgan Marsh-McGlone, founder of nonprofit Morgan’s Lemonaid Stand, according to a news release. March-McGlone’s nonprofit has raised over $50,000 for Fitchburg pay-what-you-can restaurant Little John’s, owned by Chef Dave Heide.
The 90-minute special broadcast at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, Jan. 20, on ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC and NBC. The show will also livestream on all presidential inaugural committee social media accounts. Marsh-McGlone will be recognized for her virtual lemonade stand, along with five other “everyday Americans” who have taken initiative in their communities, the release states.
According to the release, the program will also feature remarks from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
With all of the virtual lemonade stand’s proceeds going toward Little John’s, 5302 Verona Road, Marsh-McGlone has helped fund the nonprofit restaurant’s mission of providing high-quality meals to those struggling with food insecurity, according to Little John’s website.
For more information about the program, visit bideninaugural.org/watch.