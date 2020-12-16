The state Department of Natural Resources has awarded the Friends of Military Ridge State Trail a 2020 HERO Award.
Friends president Jerry Wilson said that while he doesn't know who nominated the group for the Friends of the Wisconsin State Parks award, he’s grateful and honored that it was selected. The awards were announced on Oct. 23.
According to the state department’s website, it gives out the award to nonprofit organizations like the Friends that helps the state maintain its trails and natural areas by keeping them in good shape and user-friendly.
“This group continually puts in hard work year after year to make the trail a great place to recreate and to enjoy,” the news release states. “They are a group that is a real asset to the trail, the trail users and the community.”
The Military Ridge State Trail’s history dates back to the late 1800s, Wilson said, with it formerly being a train line servicing the military, and then passenger and freight lines. Nearly 45 miles long, the trail runs from Fitchburg to Dodgeville, through the municipalities of Verona, Mount Horeb, Blue Mounds and Barneveld, as well as rural areas in between. As rail use decreased, the path was converted as a part of the rails to trails program, though a number of reminders of the trail’s origins still remain.
“It’s amazing how many of the railroad bridges that were built with wood are still standing and we are still using them for bike traffic and people traffic,” Wilson said.
Today, the path is utilized by hikers, bicyclists, cross-country skiers and snowmobilers. And while the pandemic has made in-person trail upkeep projects more difficult, Wilson said, use of the trail has increased.
The growth in use will also hopefully lead to an increase in membership, Wilson said.
“We started out having representatives from all the villages and towns along the trail. As time goes by, we are aging out and short of members,” he said, adding that committee members know their areas and bring valuable input to the meetings, which are held monthly.
Visitors can also purchase their trail passes on the site, where an annual pass is $25 and a day pass is $5. Passes are required for anyone 16 years old and over who wish to use bicycles or skates on the trail. Wilson said these passes provide for most of the group’s funding, other than what they receive from grants. Funds are used to provide for trail maintenance and upkeep, as well as provide for the educational kiosks located along the trail, Wilson said.
“The other thing we experimented with is we have three little libraries along the trail. We try to keep information in there about the trail, nature and the environment,” he said.
Despite the obvious changes to the trail as it transitioned away from rail, Wilson said the group tries to stay true to its origins.
“We’ve had to change the route a little bit with village and city construction,” he said. “We’ve tried to stay true to the train route.”