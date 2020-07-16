Quite often, police officers are the first safety personnel to respond to incidents where mental health is a concern, Lt. Edward Hartwick told the Star.
So as the Fitchburg Police Department has received more calls relating to mental health, Hartwick said there was a need to inform the public about how officers handle them. Since in-person events aren’t an option right now, he thought of another way.
Hartwick started a Facebook spotlight series, which covers topics like de escalation, use of force, body cameras and other issues in the national sphere. Each post discusses an incident and factors in how evolving FPD policies, training, procedural changes and community service provider partnerships aid officers in their response to it.
Hartwick said the series also keeps the department transparent and accountable, especially amid health, economic and social justice crises.
He is set to post every few weeks as time allows.
“With a high volume of mental health related calls for service, a significant amount of work has been completed by members of our department to address (those) concerns,” the first June 22 series post reads. “This work has resulted in the recognition that while we are not trained mental health providers, we are often the first and sometimes only responders to those experiencing acute or long-term mental health issues.”
Nearly 30% of sworn FPD personnel have completed a weeklong program in crisis intervention taught by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the post reads. Those who have completed that training are part of the department’s Crisis Intervention Team, one of 2,700 nationwide, according to the post.
“We have long sought to share information on crime trends and crime prevention,” the post reads. “As we look forward to further improvements and enhancements to our department and our service, we are also seeking more opportunities to listen and learn from those we serve.”