The Progress Center for Black Women has called Fitchburg home since 2018, but that will change when the Center opens its new downtown Madison location at Suite 702, 30 W. Mifflin St. to the public in September.
When director Sabrina Madison first quit her day job and opened up the Center in Suite 211 at 5936 Seminole Court in Fitchburg, she knew that downtown Madison was her ideal location.
But ultimately, she said she could not find anything suitable to fit the budget. After three years in Fitchburg, she has made the move.
The overhead for the new location is around $300 more than the previous one, Madison said.
There are walls built in to accommodate the Center’s structural needs and a kitchen, unlike the Fitchburg space. Madison said that the central location and easy access to public transportation also made the Mifflin St. site a great option.
Madison said that getting the Center started in Fitchburg allowed her to create a space for women she had been serving after creating the Black Women’s Leadership Conference in 2016.
“It was really just taking all of my time networking, building relationships, really listening to Black women, listening to community partners and listening to donors, and creating programming that meets those needs, especially black women and their families,” Madison said.
Throughout August, the Center has held tours of the new space, and Madison said reactions have been positive.
“The folks who have come by have been really excited, especially black women, having a space downtown that they have access to,” Madison said.
The new location will allow Madison to continue her work providing a space for Black women and to explore new ventures. The Center is currently in the process of setting up a membership platform to be released the week of Aug. 30.
The membership will include three levels: Digital for $25 a month, Connect for $35 a month, and Collab for $50 a month. Memberships will include access to workshops, the new space, events and discounts.
“Our goal is that black women who become members of the Progress Center will have at least 50 perks and benefits from across Madison,” Madison said.
The Center is also exploring the idea of holding pop-up events across Madison with it’s ‘progress van,’ such as holiday activities for kids, providing coffee and chatting with nursing home residents and distributing books to the community.
Madison also said that with downtown Madison figuring out it’s identity, she wants the Center to be a part of figuring out what that identity is.
“I figured now would be a perfect time to be part of creating a downtown that also works for black women and families--especially black women and black men--but more importantly black families, and to be involved and engaged in that sort of reshaping of what our downtown looks like,” Madison said.