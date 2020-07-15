Fitchburg’s Fahey Fields will be part of the Madison Area Builders Association’s first Virtual Parade of Homes starting July 17.
The free online event will feature 21 homes across five selected neighborhoods in Dane County on madisonparadeofhomes.com. The other neighborhoods are Carriage Ridge in Westport, Savannah Brooks in DeForest, Westbridge in Waunakee and Windsor Gardens in Windsor.
The online event will include 360 degree, self-guided virtual tours, videos, photos and vendor information for each home, and people can learn more about the builders, materials and subcontractors.
For information, visit madisonparadeofhomes.com.