The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County broke ground and unveiled design plans for the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center during a press conference on Tuesday, July 13.
The new workforce center, located at the former site of Thermo Fisher Scientific at 5225 Verona Road, will help youth learn entrepreneurial skills and get hands-on training for various trades, including electrical, HVAC, plumbing and carpentry. The building is being purchased and donated to the club by McKenzie Apartment Company owner John McKenzie.
The renderings displayed at the conference showcase a welcoming new lobby with a bright blue color scheme and wooden decorative motifs.
They also feature a skilled trades area with a similar visual theme. Exterior views of the building are included, which show an upper balcony and blue-framed windows. The workforce center will have three stories, with a floor dedicated to the new corporate headquarters for Boys and Girls Club Dane County.
Architect Ryan Frank of OPN Architects, the company working with the club on renovations, said at the conference that there is potential for an addition to the existing building, not only now but later down the road as well.
He said he hopes that the workforce center will set an example for Boys and Girls Clubs across America.
“People are going to come from all over to see what you are doing here in Dane County,” he said at the event.
Boys and Girls Club of Dane County president Michael Johnson expressed his gratitude to donors whose donations will finance the renovation.
Johnson said that the club has raised $8.5 million of their $17 million goal for the project so far. He added that 1,775 donors have contributed $1.4 million toward the project, with an average donation of $766 per person.