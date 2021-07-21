A 2016 Madison Edgewood High School graduate and Fitchburg resident finished in the top five in the 2021 Miss Wisconsin pageant earlier this summer.
Cosette Smith finished fifth at the pageant, which was held on June 19 at Oshkosh West High School, 375 N. Eagle St., Oshkosh. It was Smith’s first time on the Miss Wisconsin stage, according to a news release.
Smith was named a finalist after being judged in three competition categories, including evening wear, talent and a presentation portion. Her talent was singing, and she spoke about safety tips for seizures.
And Smith, along with the other 21 contestants, were unable to compete last year after the 2020 Miss Wisconsin pageant was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the release states.
Smith was the first winner of the Miss Turtle Creek Pageant, which took place in Beloit in 2020. She is the daughter of Nicole Jeanquart Smith and Brad E. Smith and graduated from Oklahoma City University in 2020 with a degree in music theater.
She plans to return to Edgewood College to work toward a Master's degree in business administration, according to the release.
Jennifer Marie Schmidt, 25, of Mount Pleasant, won the Miss Wisconsin crown. Jordenne Demiree Butler of Onalaska placed second, while Katrina Nicole Mazier of Appleton and Alexandra Mia Daher of Kenosha took third and fourth, respectively.