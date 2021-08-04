Nearly 100 animals found new homes across the Midwest last month after the Dane County Humane Society led a cross country trip in a cargo plane from Texas.
Amy Good, a Fitchburg resident and director of development for the Dane County Humane Society, coordinated the air transport from El Paso, Texas to Wisconsin Aviation in Madison on July 1. Texas shelters were struggling with overcrowding and numbers were nearing euthanization territory, she said.
More than 300 total animals were moved across the country by plane in what is believed to be the largest animal transport in American history. It allowed for more adoptions and less euthanizations, former public relations coordinator for the humane society Mike Klawitter told the Star in an email.
Good served as the human escort for 73 dogs and 16 cats back to Madison, and two other planes took animals to New Jersey and California.
"Taking a large amount of animals at one time for one organization would be a lot,” Good said. “But working in partnership you can really make that a lot more manageable and everybody handling a certain amount of animals was a bit easier that way."
With more than 900 animals and up to four dogs in a kennel at some of their shelters, El Paso Animal Services couldn’t find homes quickly enough in their communities. The Bissell Pet Foundation took over, eventually seeking out shelters across the country to help with a transfer and asking Dane County to lead the Madison plane.
Doug Brown, assistant executive director for the Dane County Humane Society, said COVID-19 slowed how many animals the shelter was transferring in from other shelters. The plane was a good way for the shelter to help, especially because Texas and other states down south experience more breeding seasons with no winter.
"Our demand up here for adoptable animals is much greater than the supply. And that's because there's just not as many unwanted litters happening. But I think in the south, they're still dealing with a lot of unwanted litters, so they have that higher supply," he said.
Animals on the Madison plane were sent to shelters in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, which helped to spread the animals and make sure none here were overcrowded.
All 89 animals sent to the Dane County Humane Society from the flight have been adopted.
"It's pretty amazing, and that's why we can do this is because residents in the area come to us to adopt these animals, and as soon as we get those animals adopted it just means we can help more,” Good said. “Even adopting a dog in Madison is helping another dog elsewhere get a life saving trip up here."
Many years ago the Dane County shelter helped with a flight of Chihuahuas from California, but usually their transfers are in much smaller numbers and by van, Good said. Driving with that many animals is logistically impossible, and traveling by plane eliminated the need for an overnight drive and bathroom breaks, she said.
Good said the spay and neuter rates in Dane County are high, and they wanted to do what they could to help animals and people where the success isn't as strong right now.
"I think we're really fortunate in Dane County where we've reached the point where we can help other shelters and rescues at a really large scale. I mean, if you look back even 20 years, it could have been us asking for help."
Brown said he wasn’t surprised to see the animals get adopted so quickly because animals typically find homes in just a few days in the Madison area. He also wasn’t surprised to see Good step up to help with the transfer.
"Amy has always been somebody who has been willing to step up to a challenge, to go above and beyond. It was not a surprise to me at all when she immediately volunteered to go down and help see this process through from kind of beginning to end. It's just what you'd expect from Amy,” he said.
Good said it was an experience she will never forget, and she hopes to be able to continue to help other shelters who can’t find homes for their animals as quickly as some Wisconsin shelters. Some American shelters that haven’t required euthanizations for years have had to turn back to the process due to intake being high.
Animals are entering shelters, especially in the south, at a higher number than they’ve seen in many years. So every bit helps, even if it’s an adoption from Wisconsin, she said.
"It really just depends,” Goo said of future large-scale transfers. “As long as our community keeps adopting animals and supporting us through donations, we can continue to say 'Yeah'."