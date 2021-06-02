The Fitchburg Senior Center, located at 5510 E. Lacy Road, plans to celebrate Juneteenth with a community meal on Wednesday, June 16 from noon to 1 p.m.
Juneteenth is the anniversary of when slaves were officially emancipated from slavery on June 19, 1965.
President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1963, but no one informed the more than 250,000 slaves in Texas that they were now free until Major General Gordon Granger did so on June 19, 1965.
Meals including fried chicken, baked mac and cheese, collard greens with smoked turkey, corn bread, red velvet cake and strawberry soda are available for $10 to those over the age of 60 and $15 for those younger than 60.
Meals can be consumed at the senior center and are available for takeout.
Reservations should be made by June 11 by calling (608) 270-4290 or online at www.fitchburgwi.gov.