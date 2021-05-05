Those looking to sign-up for events and programs at the Fitchburg Senior Center can use the new “one stop shop” programs website, fscprograms.com.
David Hill, assistant director of the senior center, told the Star the website was created to allow senior center patrons to easily find and register for virtual programming during the COVID-19 pandemic. And even as in-person events slowly begin to resume, Hill said the website will still be a convenient way for senior citizens and their families to stay in the know.
Seniors and their families can register for classes and programs right on the website, Hill said, as opposed to calling the center or having to use the City of Fitchburg website to find events. And with easy-to-read titles, large icons and concise descriptions of the classes – both in written and video forms – Hill said the interface was specifically designed to be navigable for seniors.
With the website being live for nearly three months now, Hill said he hopes more seniors will turn to fscprograms.com and also sign up for the newsflash – an overview of programs sent directly to subscribers.
“The real reason why I'm trying to get the message out is that it's available and it's really user friendly,” Hill said.
Previously, senior center information was only accessible online through the City of Fitchburg website. This had always been a “hurdle” for a lot of seniors, Hill said because they had to navigate through different layers and dropdown menus.
While using the city website had always been an issue, Hill said the COVID-19 pandemic made the need for an updated system especially evidence.
With nearly every program virtual, seniors had to register online in advance in order to receive a link. Additionally, Hill said a lot of participants had depended on the hardcopy newsletter to hear about upcoming events – which they would pick up when passing through the library or hanging out at the senior center.
About four months ago, Hill said the center staff began to develop the website and newsflash feature.
Not only is it for seniors who opt in to using it, but it is also helpful for families who want to sign their loved ones up for virtual events. Hill said this has been especially important over the past year, when people couldn’t see their parents and wanted to make sure they were getting involved, staying social and had access to resources the senior center offers, he said.
“It's just a really fluid way for people to stay connected, but then having easy access to signing up for the programs that they're looking at right in that moment,” Hill said.