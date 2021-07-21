The City is looking for feedback from users of McKee Farm Park on the design of its inclusive playground project.
The city’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission, along with the Fitchburg Optimist Club, released a survey on Friday, July 16, asking for people to vote on their preferred playground design. The survey asks people to choose between two designs for the playground, so that when the Parks Commission can recommend a bid to the Common Council.
The survey should be filled out by July 25, and can be found online at fitchburgwi.gov.
The city is contributing $130,000 to the park with fees residential developers pay when they don’t create a dedicated park space within the plot design. That’s half of the expected cost of the playground, and private donations were expected to cover the rest.
The effort to bring an inclusive playground to McKee Farms Park started in early 2018 when the council approved the project. The inclusive playground — to be located just to the west of the splash pad at McKee Farms Park — would be Fitchburg’s first, and the third in the Dane County area. The City of Madison has two at Brittingham and Elver parks, with plans to add more around the city.
