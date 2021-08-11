After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Agora Art Fair’s pivot to a virtual platform in 2020, the festival is back this year as an in-person affair.
Rain or shine, over 100 Wisconsin artists can again showcase the best of their prose through a variety of mediums, including painting, ceramics, jewelry, photography, glass, metals, woodwork, mixed media, fiber and sculpture from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Agora, 5500 E. Cheryl Parkway, just two miles south of the Beltline off Fish Hatchery Road.
“The nature-esque landscape helps artists to display their art in a beautiful way,” event coordinator Steve Leverentz told the Star.
The Star interviewed three of those artists, all Fitchburg residents, including painter Adam Pankratz, glass fuser Carol Widra and jeweler Kerri Shannon. They each told the Star they are excited about showcasing their art to fair attendees again, especially after a year of event cancelations, lockdowns and economic hardship.
“One of the reasons we do the art fair is that the artists themselves can talk to visitors,” Leverentz said. “They can speak about their inspirations and why their art is important to them. They can talk about their process and how they create the art they do.”
And not only will those nearly 15,000 annual event-goers peruse tents where artists will feature their pieces, Leverentz said.
They can also expect a kite-flying exhibition, a beer and wine garden, a children’s art yard, live music on two stages, a hands-on art experience for adults and refreshments. Food selections will be supplied by local vendors, and include brats, hot dogs, barbeque, tacos, chicken, wraps, salads, jambalaya, ice cream and pastries.
There will additionally be free parking available with shuttles running throughout the day from surrounding areas, Leverentz said. But everything will be more spaced out than normal in accordance with public health advice. And everyone, regardless of vaccine status, is encouraged to wear a mask if indoors.
The hands-on art experience is new this year, Leverentz said.
Wine connoisseurs, rejoice, as the experience involves the painting of wine bottles and coasters, Leverentz said. The activity is open to all, he said, and for a nominal fee, people can take their artistic creation home as a memento.
And the kite-flying exhibition, called “Art in the Wind” is expanding, Leverentz said. He said they will “paint the sky” over the festival grounds in a grand display of color.
The live music entertainment will be equally as immersive.
The lineup features a variety of regional talent, Leverentz said, and artists are set to perform on two stages.
Gracing those stages will be Madison’s Flute Club, Verona’s Red Hot Horn Dawgs and West Side Andy of Madison. More live acts will include Madison’s Bi Dana, as well as Grupo Balanca, which hails from southern Brazil.
More event features are the beer and wine garden, which will be operated by the Fitchburg Chamber Business and Visitors Bureau, Leverentz said. The children’s art yard will also be a fundraiser for the EAGLE School of Madison, and have a variety of art projects for kids near the Agora Pavilion.
For more information about the event, email Leverentz at steven.leverentz@promega.com or call (608) 277-2606.
Adam Pankratz
Acrylic wildlife painter Pankratz of Fitchburg will be one of many artists at the Agora Art Fair, as he and other artists are excited to show off the pieces they’ve been working on over the last two years when the 2021 edition of the outdoor event returns.
And he is ready to be back in 2021.
Pankratz, a Green Bay native, attended University of Wisconsin-Madison for zoology before working as a zookeeper in Chicago. He thought he had found his career for the rest of his life, Pankratz said, but it didn’t work out in the long run.
After leaving his job as a zookeeper, Pankratz and his wife bought a set of cheap paint, canvases and a bottle of wine to share with friends for a group date, and suddenly he felt a pull to painting and art.
Once he found acrylic paints and the flexibility and freedom of the medium, Pankratz said he knew the art form would be his preferred method going forward. It’s now his full-time job, in addition to caring for his son.
Pankratz has experimented with other themes for his art, but wildlife has always been his primary interest, he told the Star in a video interview while paintings in various stages of a sandhill crane, a wolf, a snapping turtle and chameleon surrounded him.
"I think being a great artist is more than just what you produce, it's the kind of life you live,” he said. “And so I don't know that I would be able to deliver what I deliver on canvas if I didn't have … those four years at the zoo where I had very intimate connections with animals and other people that share that same passion for wildlife."
Carol Widra
Widra’s specialty is glass fusing, she said.
She creates products for her Fitchburg-based company, Solvici Glass, whose slogan is “Conquer the Sun.” And Widra will display a variety of those products at the Agora Art Fair, including colorful bowls reminiscent of the 1960s color palette with brilliant oranges, yellows and reds. More pieces are like ocean waves with blue hues.
“The thing about glass … it’s transparency will allow the light to shine through,” she said. “I always love the appeal of light.
In making a piece, Widra said she uses metal rods to manipulate the glass into a structure inside a kiln, where temperatures can rise up to 1,700 degrees Fahrenheit.
She starts out with a basic design and a low temperature, adding colorful shards or stripes of glass to her creation as she goes along, all with gravity as her guide.
“The glass (first) softens and slumps down into a ceramic mold,” Widra said. “At hot temperatures, the glass becomes taffy like. Some of the glass creates unexpected colors because of its chemical composition.”
Widra said she might consider adding more glass for texture, or layer clear glass on top of an opaque color. The spontaneity of each creation is what fosters her love for the art medium, she said.
It’s a removal from her days as a software engineer in California’s Silicon Valley, but a welcome one.
“There was a creative aspect that I was not getting to exercise,” she said.
She’s been creating pieces since moving to Fitchburg in 2003 with her husband and kids, Widra said. And having Solvici during the pandemic, Widra said, gave her the opportunity to pause and expand her art repertoire.
But it was no replacement for events like the fair, Widra said, which makes her excited to return for 2021.
Kerri Shannon
Shannon said she has spent her time as an artist focused on finding jewelry that speaks to her, and she hopes her pieces will resonate with others at Agora.
After collecting jewelry over the years, the Fitchburg resident began to wonder if she could make pieces with extra character on her own. She attended classes and training courses to get her start and hasn’t looked back.
"I kind of got into making my own jewelry because I didn't really like what was out there, and I have a certain aesthetic that I'm comfortable wearing,” she told the Star.
Shannon said she has always been interested in art but found her interest in jewelry in 2001 while in an artist group. She has participated in Agora since its inception, she said, and looks forward to expressing her interest in nature and character.
She calls her pieces “original” and “eclectic”, adding that some of her works focus on gemstones while others are more focused on shapes and shifting metal through textures and color.
Some rely on gold, and others reflect more of a silver or metal feel.
Her jewelry is completely handmade from start to finish, she said.
After losing the 2020 version of the event, Shannon hopes people of all backgrounds will come to Agora, adding that it’s the right art show for both beginners and experienced artists and collectors. Speaking both of her jewelry pieces and the other artists, she said the show will feature pieces found nowhere else.
“It’s nice that you get to meet the artists and learn the story of the pieces and the artists,” she said. “It's about feeling good and finding something special or something nobody else has.”