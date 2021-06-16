The City of Fitchburg is formally celebrating Juneteenth for the first time through the raising of the official flag.
The flag was raised after a short ceremony on Wednesday, June 16. The Juneteenth flag joins the Pride flag, which has been raised in honor of LGBT pride in the months of June in the last few years, but will remain up year-round. The Juneteenth flag will be up for a month.
The senior center also celebrated Juneteenth with a special meal earlier in the day that included fried chicken, mac and cheese and red velvet cake.
Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. Pres. Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Declaration in January 1863, but enslaved people in Galveston Bay, Texas, were not freed until nearly two and a half years later on June 19, 1865, because it was still under Confederate Army control, according to history from the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture. It wasn't until Union soldiers arrived on that day that the 250,000 enslaved people were then freed by executive decree.