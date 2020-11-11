Fitchburg artist Narra Cox finds inspiration for her pottery from the greens in her garden – hostas, collards and rhubarb.
The leaves sometimes inspire the shape of her clay creations, other times providing textures.
Cox moved to Fitchburg just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Wisconsin, and said she’s still settling in and in the process of setting up a studio. Cox hopes to expand her small business, Garden Harvest Pottery.
To gain exposure, she is a member of 14 South Artists and her stoneware pottery has been selected for display at the annual Firefly Coffeehouse Gallery Art Show. The show is happening now through Tuesday, Dec. 29 at Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese, 114 N. Main St. in Oregon.
Her art will join pieces by artists from Oregon, Brooklyn, Verona, Stoughton, Edgerton, Madison, and Mount Horeb.
Cox said she designs her pottery to be “functional” and enjoyed on a day to day basis. She makes soap dishes, mugs, bowls, vases, serving platters for brownies and cookies or cheese and crackers.
Some of her works are shaped like leaves, others become textured when she presses leaves into the clay. She glazes them in natural colors.
She’s been a member of 14 South for a little over a year and a half or and said she finds there to be “a great sense of community among the different artists.” She formerly served as president of the Madison Potters Guild.
Cox looks forward to continuing her craft in Fitchburg.
“I’m recently retired and entering the next stage of life. I view Fitchburg as a great place to keep working on my pottery,” she said. “Fitchburg has commitment to parks, prairie and green space and that resonates with the ideas of my pottery – art and nature.”
For information, visit 14southartists.com.