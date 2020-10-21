All three of the United States’ female secretaries of state have one thing in common – at one point during their childhood, they were earning patches as a Girl Scout.
Girl Scout Troop 7806 – although just a group of nine second graders – are earning their democracy badges in honor of the upcoming Nov. 3, 2020, presidential election.
While it might not come in handy in a few decades in the highest office in the presidential cabinet, the girls will have a better understanding of government, co-troop leader Cortney Saxler told the Star.
To earn the badge, Saxler said the girls will have to demonstrate an understanding of both local and state governments, while also having knowledge about the three branches of the federal government.
Saxler and her co-leader Sarah Duellman said they have gotten creative to put together activities to tailor these subjects to the interests of the girls to earn the badge, while also having troop members get a little taste of voting and the democratic process as well.
“We had another troop mom that made a ballot for the girls,” Saxler said. “They can vote for their favorite color, favorite food and things like that.”
To give the troop members a better understanding of local government, Saxler and Duellman brought together an “all-star line-up,” they said, to present on the importance of government to the Scout troop later this month. The presentation will be held over a Zoom meeting, and will feature Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state assembly Rep. Sondy Pope (D-Mount Horeb), Judge Chris Taylor and state Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky.
Troop members will have a chance to ask the elected officials questions, such as the reasons they got into government, getting to know their background and inspirational stories they have from being in government, Duellman said.
Saxler and Duellman both said they wanted the Troop members to learn that their voice matters, even when they’re young, and that it’s okay to question things. Saxler said she’s excited to hear from Barnes because of his excellent presentation skills and the experiences he has that might be different from what Troop members experience.
“I think it's a great opportunity for the girls to see a young Black man in this position who I think has been a good voice for younger people,” she said.
Other than trying to earn badges, Troop members have also been working on “journeys” – which are longer, more detailed oriented things the girls work on, that often involves getting four or more badges. The girls will get to vote on which journeys they go when they have their own “election” day.
Saxler and Duellman both said being in Girl Scouts is beneficial to every child involved in their troop, as they learn life lessons and develop friendships that will stick with them as they grow up.
“We are in ‘planting seed’ modes in these young minds and just exposing them to so many things,” Duellman said.