The Fitchburg Star has compiled a calendar of events for its September edition.
See something that we didn’t include?
Email jmiller@wisconsinmediagroup.com get your event on the list.
September
Saturday, Sept. 11
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kids Building Wisconsin, McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, info@kidsbuildingwi.org
• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bike Rodeo, New Fountains Apartments, 5401 Williamsburg Way, business.fitchburgchamber.com
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2nd Annual Madison Brewery Bike Race, Hop Haus Brewing Company, 2975 Sub Zero Parkway, business.fitchburgchamber.com
Monday, Sept. 13
• 9:15-10:30 a.m. (level two) and 10:45 a.m. to noon (level 1), Kurt’s 1st Fall Yoga Session, Fitchburg Senior Center, 5510 Lacy Road, with virtual option available, (608) 270-4290
Tuesday, Sept. 14
• 2-4 p.m., Crossing Bridges program, senior center, (608) 232-3400
Wednesday, Sept. 15
• 9 a.m. start, Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month: Picture Book Picks, Fitchburg Public Library, 5520 Lacy Road, fitchburgwi.gov
Thursday, Sept. 16
• 3-6 p.m., Fall Fest at the Fitchburg Farmers Market, 5511 E. Cheryl Parkway, fitchburgmarket.wordpress.com
Friday, Sept. 17
• All day, Annual Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest, Art in the Barn, 5927 Adams Road, midwestgypsyswingfest.com
Saturday, Sept. 18
• All day, Annual Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest, Art in the Barn, 5927 Adams Road, midwestgypsyswingfest.com
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dane Buy Local car show, McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley, business.fitchburgchamber.com
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wisconsin’s Best Bloody Mary Fest, Yahara Bay Distillers Inc, 6250 Nesbitt Road, business.fitchburgchamber.com
• 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Oktoberfest At Hop Haus Brewing, 2975 Sub Zero Parkway, business.fitchburgchamber.com
• Noon to 4 p.m., Quivey’s Grove Beer Tasting, Quivey’s Grove, 6261 Nesbitt Road, business.fitchburgchamber.com
Sunday, Sept. 19
• 9 a.m. to noon, 5k run/walk to benefit Agrace’s Care for All Fund, Agrace Madison, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, (608) 327-7219
Tuesday, Sept. 21
• 2-4 p.m., Crossing Bridges program, senior center, (608) 232-3400
• 6:30-10 p.m., Plan Commission meeting, City Hall council chambers, 5520 Lacy Road, fitchburgwi.gov
Wednesday, Sept. 22
• 9 a.m. start, DIY Dog Toy, Fitchburg Public Library Facebook page, fitchburgwi.gov
Thursday, Sept. 23
• 4-6 p.m., Biz Outdoors After Hours, Benvenuto’s Italian Grill, 2949 Triverton Pike Drive, business.fitchburgchamber.com
Friday, Sept. 24
• 6:30 p.m. gather, 7 p.m. ride starts, Pick Me Up At The Border 2021, starts at 2995 Sub-Zero Parkway, $15 registration fee, bikefitchburg.org/events.html
Saturday, Sept. 25
• All day, Pick Me Up At The Border 2021, starts at 2995 Sub-Zero Parkway, $15 registration fee, bikefitchburg.org/events.html
Tuesday, Sept. 28
• 2 p.m. start, Recycling Myths and Realities, Fitchburg Community Center, 5510 Lacy Road, fitchburgwi.gov
Wednesday, Sept. 29
• 9 a.m. start, Fall Cards/Tarjetas de otoño, Fitchburg Public Library Facebook page, fitchburgwi.gov
October
Sunday, Oct. 3
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 8th Annual Puppy Up Walk, McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, business.fitchburgchamber.com
Saturday, Oct. 9
• 9 a.m. to noon, Oak Bank’s Annual Pumpkin Give Away, 5951 McKee Road, business.fitchburgchamber.com
• 10 a.m. to noon, Fitchburg Fire House Open House, Fire Station 1, 5791 Lacy Road, business.fitchburgchamber.com
Sunday, Oct. 10
• All day, One Sky World, McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, business.fitchburgchamber.com
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Saturday, Oct. 16
• 10 a.m. to noon, Hop Haus Beer Run, Hop Haus Brewing Company, 2975 Sub Zero Parkway, business.fitchburgchamber.com
Tuesday, Oct. 19
• 6:30-10 p.m., Plan Commission meeting, City Hall council chambers, 5520 Lacy Road, fitchburgwi.gov
Thursday, Oct. 21
• Noon to 5 p.m., Friends of Fitchburg Library Book Sale, Fitchburg Public Library, 5520 Lacy Road, fitchburgwi.gov. Sale continues Oct. 22 (noon to 5 p.m.) and Oct. 23 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)