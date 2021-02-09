Tri North Builders is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive in Fitchburg from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22.
The blood drive will be taking place at 2625 Research Park Dr. inside the conference room, according to an American Red Cross news release.
Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made by calling (800) 733-2767 or visiting redcrossblood.org and using the sponsor code “Fitchburg,” the release states
Blood donors can visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass to submit initial health and pre-donation information to save up to 15 minutes in line, the release states.
For more information visit, redcrossblood.org