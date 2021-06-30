The creator of doll company, American Girl, has donated $5 million to a local club’s regional workforce center project to help get it off the ground.
Pleasant Rowland’s contribution is supporting the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County in its efforts to build a three-story youth workforce center at 5525 Verona Road, which is the 17,000 square foot former site of biotech company Thermo Fisher Scientific.
Once finished in 2022, Boys and Girls Club president Michael Johnson told the Star it would help young adults who would like to learn trade skills, as well as those with an entrepreneurial spirit. The top floor of the building would also serve as the club’s corporate headquarters.
Rowland’s donation is also part of a larger club capital campaign, which aims to raise $35 million for club and school-based programs over five years. And $17.5 million will be set aside for construction and endowment costs of the workforce center.
Johnson said the club has yet to go fully public with the project even though the organization has been raising money to build the past six months. A press conference to officially announce the campaign is set for September, he said Wednesday, June 30.
But Rowland’s donation offers the workforce center project a head start, he said.
The funds are set to help support renovations, as well as a building addition, to the former Thermo Fisher site, he said. To help those along, the workforce center will be purchased by McKenzie Apartment Company owner John McKenzie for approximately $1 million, and gifted to the club.
McKenzie has been working with Johnson on the project since its inception, Johnson said.
When Johnson approached McKenzie about supporting the Club’s education initiatives five years ago, McKenzie suggested finding a way to help out kids who don’t take the college route, which led to the idea of a workforce center.
Then, the two partnered with the Madison Area Builders Association (MABA) three and a half years ago.
Together, they searched for a location for the center until they found the Verona Road site three months ago. McKenzie said that they were looking for a site with a convenient location for young people, and a building that was good looking enough to create a facility that they could be proud of.
Now, MABA Executive Director Chad Lawler told the Star that he and McKenzie are working in tandem to develop a curriculum and enlist contractors to teach hands-on instruction at the workforce center. Although plans have not yet been finalized, Johnson said that the center will have three floors.
The first floor will be dedicated to teaching skilled trades for those looking to become electricians, plumbers, carpenters and others. The second will be an entrepreneurship center to teach kids about finance, marketing and how to run a business.
“This is an opportunity for people to be able to support an initiative like this that would expose young people to those kinds of opportunities,” he added.
McKenzie also has high hopes for the future workforce center.
“When we're successful with this, we will turn out young people who might not otherwise have had any idea that these jobs are available, that they could access them and that they can provide a wonderful career path for them,” he said.