The Italian Workmen’s Club of Madison has canceled Festa Italia again for 2021, according to a May 13 news release from the group.
The dates for the event were originally moved back to July 30 through Aug. 1, but the release states that because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, staff felt it was best to wait until June 3-5, 2022.
Club president David Rizzo said in the release that while the IWC has been monitoring guidance from Public Health Madison and Dane County and vaccines were “trending in the right direction,” it didn’t feel like the right time to host a large public gathering.
“The health and safety of our volunteers, vendors, partners and thousands of people who attend Festa each year is our primary concern,” he said in the release.
The music festival and picnic is traditionally held during the weekend after Memorial Day at McKee Farms Park, and a portion of revenue generated funds scholarships for high school graduates of Italian heritage, the release states.