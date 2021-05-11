The Fitchburg Center farmers market returned to the Agora Pavilion on Thursday, May 6, offering a variety of fresh produce, cheese, flowers, baked goods and handmade items.
The market will run through October, opening from 3-6 p.m. each Thursday.
