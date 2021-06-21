Sustainability bike tour

Participants of the City of Fitchburg’s sustainability bike tour ride out of McKee Farms Park en route to their next destination on Saturday, May 22.

 Photo by Justin Loewen

Editor's Note

This date of this event has been moved to Thursday, July 1. This article has been updated to reflect that new information.

People are invited to join the City of Fitchburg Resource Conservation Commission and the Tree Advisory Committee for an event at Quarry Hill Park from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Thursday, July 1. 

Attendees will hear from experts about the importance of planting diverse trees in our yards and parks and take a walking tour of the new species of trees planted in Quarry Hill Park.

People are asked to bring a chair, mask (if not vaccinated) and water bottle for this educational outdoor seminar, which will include giveaways from Fitchburg Farms, K&A Greenhouse, Home Depot and Jung Garden Center.

- Scott De Laruelle