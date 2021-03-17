Celebrating Easter amid COVID-19 doesn’t have to be done entirely at home.
One way for families to get outside and celebrate is the City of Fitchburg recreation department’s Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt it’s hosting until 4 p.m. Saturday, April 3.
Staff have hidden eggs all throughout the city’s buildings and parks, according to an event flyer. Participants need only try to find them to complete a secret message, and fill out a form proving they did so by the April 3 deadline.
A completion form can be found on and printed from the Fitchburg Recreation Facebook page.
For information, call 270-4285.