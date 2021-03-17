Easter Experience 2019

Sunny weather meant a fun day of finding Easter eggs for these kids.

Celebrating Easter amid COVID-19 doesn’t have to be done entirely at home.

One way for families to get outside and celebrate is the City of Fitchburg recreation department’s Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt it’s hosting until 4 p.m. Saturday, April 3.

Staff have hidden eggs all throughout the city’s buildings and parks, according to an event flyer. Participants need only try to find them to complete a secret message, and fill out a form proving they did so by the April 3 deadline.

A completion form can be found on and printed from the Fitchburg Recreation Facebook page.

For information, call 270-4285.

Email Emilie Heidemann at emilie.heidemann@wcinet.com or follow her on Twitter at @HeidemannEmilie. 