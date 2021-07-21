Shortly after EAGLE School seventh grader Maya Jadhav won the 2020 Wisconsin state spelling bee last year, she lost her opportunity to compete in the national competition when it was canceled because of COVID-19.
Jadhav, 12, made the most of that opportunity at the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee, finishing in a tie for 12th place. It marks her highest finish at the event in three trips after placing 42nd in 2018 and 41st in 2019.
“I’m feeling disappointed, of course, but also I thought it was a really good opportunity, and I learned a lot from the whole journey,” Jadhav said in the release. “I’m happy I got much farther than I did the last couple years.”
The national event was held virtually over Zoom for the first time in its history on July 8. Both the EAGLE School and Wisconsin spelling bees were also held virtually.
Jadhav was one of 207 competitors in the national spelling bee, and one of three from Wisconsin (Andrew Blacker, 14, Baraboo and Ivan Goveas, 14, Menomonee Falls).
Jadhav advanced out of the preliminary round on June 12, correctly spelling ‘succade’, ‘menial’ and ‘incuse’. She then advanced to the quarterfinals, where she correctly spelled ‘capacious’ and ‘meline’.
She eventually was eliminated in the semifinals on the word ‘mariolatry’, which means the excessive worship of the Virgin Mary. Three other spellers lost in the round as well, leading to Jadhav’s tie for 12th place.
A Wisconsin speller has won the National Spelling Bee just one time, as Joanne Marie Lagatta of Clintonville won the title in 1991.