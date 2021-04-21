A new Dane County grant program aims to spread passion for bicycling among those who may not currently have access to recreational activity.
The JUST Bikes Small Grants Initiative will grant up to $5,750 to both individuals and local organizations looking to promote racial equity through “safe and comfortable access” to bicycling, according to the grant website.
Bike Fitchburg, one of the organizations which makes up JUST Bikes, is serving as the program’s financial agent, according to a news release.
“The idea of this grant is that it would increase access for people of color in neighborhoods that have been underrepresented,” said Pepe Barros, pedestrian and bicycle outreach specialist for the City of Madison.
People can apply for a grant to place equipment in their neighborhood, and communities or organizations can apply for the grant and use it to organize events as well.
The maximum allocation will be $2,500 for any single project, and the organization hopes to support as many projects as possible.
More information on applying for the grant can be found at bikefitchburg.org/small-grants.