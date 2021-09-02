Fan of four-wheeled classics?
If so, head to Dane Buy Local's Car Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at McKee Farms Park at 2930 Chapel Valley Road.
The event, which is sponsored by Fitchburg Family Pharmacy, will showcase classic cars, as well as unique vehicles. Families can also enjoy artists, craftspeople and special interest booths.
Kid-friendly features include Hot Wheels racing and a parade.
Interesting in joining the show? Vehicle displays start at $10.
Marta Hansen, Ben Hafeman and Dana Perry will have live music performances at the show. Food carts also will be provided.
Veterans will receive special acknowledgement at the show. Dane Buy Local's Car Show raises awareness and support for active-duty military personnel. Donations, which go towards the care of veterans, are accepted by the River Food Pantry at the gate.