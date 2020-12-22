There’s a “growing” movement in the City of Fitchburg.
Though the city first envisioned community gardens as neighborhood assets half a decade ago, the idea has taken off among Fitchburg residents within the last few months. The goal is to develop a local food system, as well as continue to rethink how people use public park lands, community development planner Wade Thompson told the Star.
He said COVID-19 pandemic has also spurred interest in gardening as people have isolated at home, as they have a curiosity for being self-sufficient by growing fresh produce. And gardens could eventually play a role in curbing food insecurity as exacerbated by the health crisis, he said.
So far the city’s Jamestown-Huegel and Briarwood neighborhoods, with public parks located at 5810 Williamsburg Way and 5605 Derby Dr, are gauging resident interest in garden projects.
But really, anyone living in the city can get a garden up and running, Thompson said.
All they have to do is contact Thompson or parks, recreation and forestry director Scott Endl at (608) 270-4258 and (608) 270-4288, respectively, and live in a neighborhood with public land.
If residents show enough interest in Jamestown’s garden, it could open as early as the spring of 2021 with a minimum of 10 plots. A Jamestown resident has already offered to be the garden’s coordinator, since they have prior management experience.
Thompson said more discussion is needed for the Briarwood location.
A good model for each proposal, he said, is the pilot community garden at Swan Creek Park, 5175 E. Cheryl Pkwy.
The city first implemented the garen’s concept in 2017, after detailing the initiative in its parks and open space plan the year before. That plan also identified some additional areas the city thought would make “good spots” for community gardens, Thompson said, including Jamestown and Briarwood.
Evidence that residents are warming up to the community garden idea can also be found at Swan Creek.
For example, the Swan Creek Community Garden saw the largest waitlist it ever had last May -- 18 gardeners took up plots with 10 more people on deck.
Thompson said the city doesn’t track what growers do with their crop, but they likely use their plots for personal consumption or donating to local nonprofits and charities. Gardeners have so far grown fruits, vegetables or ornamental plants at an affordable price. The city charges a mere $25 fee for using a Swan Creek Community Park plot, he said.
If neighborhood gardens pop up at both Jamestown-Huegel and Briarwood, Thompson said both projects would exemplify how they would serve residents in both urban and rural settings in the coming years.
As the city has a wide array of urban parks, he said it also has rich agricultural lands it could put to good use for gardens.
“If the parks are planned and developed right, they will become the focal point of these neighborhoods,” Thompson said.