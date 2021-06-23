After years of delivering meals for the Meals on Wheels program at the Fitchburg Senior Center, not even a pandemic could stop Rick and Kathy Lyngaas from helping out their community.
When COVID-19 hit, Public Health Madison and Dane County loosened the requirements for Meals on Wheels so seniors who would normally come to the center for meals became eligible.
Rick and Kathy knew how vital it was to keep helping out during the pandemic and provide some social interaction for people stuck at home.
“It's some of the only contact outside of their immediate family that they might have, and it can be lonely,” Kathy told the Star. “Especially if they've lost a spouse or a partner, or if they don't have an extended family close by. So it's really, it's very rewarding in that regard.”
The couple have been Fitchburg residents since the early 2000s, and decided to start volunteering when Kathy saw an ad requesting delivery drivers for seniors on the NextDoor app in late 2017.
Kathy is retired and Rick has a relatively flexible schedule as a Realtor, so they were able to find the time to volunteer. They currently deliver meals two to three times a month and fill in for other drivers when necessary.
In order to qualify for Meals on Wheels, recipients must be homebound and unable to stand or make food for themselves. Kathy said her mother received delivery meals before passing away, so she understood the importance of the program on a more personal level.
“We knew that there were a lot of people that wanted to stay in their own homes but often couldn't do everything they needed to do to care for themselves after a surgery, or after an illness or just as they aged,” she said.
Rick said that one of the things he enjoys most about volunteering is having conversations with the people he delivers to and checking in on how they are doing.
“They like to see you come to the door,” he said.
The Meals on Wheels program serves 35 people, down from 60 when coronavirus case counts were higher.
Now that the senior center is open again for public meals, more people are able to go in person to eat and there is less of a need for new delivery drivers.
However, there is one Meals on Wheels driver position open and volunteers looking to fill in for other drivers may also apply.