The Cottontail Classic will look a little different this year amid COVID-19.
The event is combining a one week movement challenge with the opportunity to support the community through partnerships with local businesses and charity partner Tri 4 Schools, a nonprofit that aims to fight childhood obesity.
The Cottontail Classic is set for March 22-28, and anyone in Fitchburg or the rest of the United States can participate, according to the event website.
Participants are asked to commit to either 20 or 60 minutes of movement a day to get access to event perks that support local establishments, the website states.
For information, visit cottontailclassicrun.com/index.html.