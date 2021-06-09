Now that Public Health Madison and Dane County has lifted its social restrictions, the Fitchburg area is gradually coming back to life.
People are again flocking to area businesses to engage in conversation over coffee, beer and food. As temperatures warm, kids and their families are again able to cool off and get some sun at the McKee Farms Park splash pad. The Fitchburg Public Library and Senior Center have reopened for in-person visits. And live music and other summer festivities are slowly returning.
That includes Concerts at McKee, which is set for 7 p.m. on June 21, July 19 and Aug. 16 at the park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road. Three musical acts -- Madison-based Lynda & the ZEROS, the Eddie Butts Band of Milwaukee and Los Chechos, also of Madison -- will grace the stage over the course of the summer with funk, jazz and Latin classics, according to the event description.
And guests, after a quiet year, can enjoy local brews and tasty food from local vendors during the show, according to the description. They may also bring their own picnic refreshments, including wine.
“(The Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce) loves producing concerts at McKee Farms Park,” chamber director Angela Kinderman told the Star of bringing the event back in 2021. “It’s one of the best parts of our job.”
When crowds observe a performance from Lynda & the ZEROS, they will experience “undeniable energy” and a “New-Mo-Funk style” that is “infectious,” the band’s website states.
The band is set to release their EP titled, “Brand New Dance Card” and has opened for acts like rock band Three Dog Night.
“The ZEROs combine Lynda’s vocal prowess and high spirited stage show … weaving Motown, Funk and Soul into a one-call encompassing jam of happiness, love and good music,” the website states.
The Eddie Butts Band, according to its website, is a group of six that performs at festivals, concerts, night clubs, weddings and other private events throughout the Midwest.
The group delivers an “exciting blend” of rhythm and blues, pop, jazz and other sounds.
“Eddie is well known as a premier vocalist, and when you combine his smoky baritone with the highly-praised musicianship and vocal talents of his polished and professional band, it is easy to see why the Eddie Butts Band is considered a must-see,” the website reads.
August’s headliner, Los Chechos, another group of six, “honors danceable grooves from Latin American and the Carribean in its own Midwestern way” the event description states.
The band recreates classics from the genres of ska, reggae, rock and cumbia and writes its own compositions as well, the description states. And language is no barrier, either, as the band’s main vocalist can sing in Spanish, French and Portuguese, according to the description.
“Backing him are some of Madison’s finest, featuring members of the Handphibians, Immigre, Metabaque, Panchromatic, Steel, Samba Novistas and the No Name String Band,” the description reads.
For more information about Concerts at McKee, call the Chamber at (608)-288-8284.