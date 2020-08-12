Nancy Bartlett, president of the Republican Women of Dane County, organized a caravan to show support for police officers on Monday, July 13.
The group began at the Verona park and ride, streaming American flags and thin blue line flags out of vehicle windows as they rode to the Verona Police Department.
Meanwhile, a group of community members with signs such as “Back the Blue,” “Police Matter,” and “Verona Supports Our Police” mingled with officers in the parking lot of the department while waiting for the caravan to arrive.
While there was not a crowd to greet them at the Fitchburg Police Department, Bartlett, along with members and volunteers from the Republican Women of Dane County, met with Sgt. Ryan Michels.
They provided Michels with chips and cookies, thin blue line flags and handwritten notes of appreciation to pass along to Fitchburg officers.
Bartlett said she plans to continue the caravans around the county to show gratitude for police amid impassioned conversations around the country about the role police should play in communities.