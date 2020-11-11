How to donate

The committee is currently accepting donations for its Fitchburg Veterans Memorial project. Donors are allowed to state that they’d like to remain anonymous or donate in the name of another person.

For those interested in donating to the Fitchburg Veterans Memorial, send check or cash to:

Fitchburg Veterans Memorial

℅ Oak Bank, Attn: Stephanie East

5951 McKee Road, Suite 100

Fitchburg, WI 54719