Decades ago, Fitchburg residents and armed forces veterans Marc Jones and Eldon McLaury got a letter stating that “their friends and neighbors” invited them to serve their country.
“I said to my dad, ‘which ones?’” Jones said as he recollected briefly on his time in the service after a Fitchburg Memorial Park meeting on Monday, Nov. 9, as he sat a few hundred feet from a new monument.
While it was actually the government alerting them they’d been drafted to serve, both Jones and McLaury, and a city-based committee of other veterans and Fitchburg residents, are hoping that their current “friends and neighbors” are appreciative of the sacrifices made by veterans while serving their country.
“We’ll never erase what happened to those folks – at least we can maybe pacify it a little bit,” McLaury said.
They’re hoping to do that through the expansion of the Fitchburg Veterans Memorial, located at the existing Gorman Wayside Park on Fish Hatchery Road, where a monument to fallen Civil War, World War I and Vietnam veterans already stands.
The new monument is the result of fundraising, which the committee now hopes to do more of so that other monuments can be added to the park, Ald. Tom Clauder (Dist. 4) said.
Clauder, a former mayor and police chief who has been leading the effort since the group started in 2018, is not a veteran himself, but said he wants to see more recognition for those who served within Fitchburg.
He told the Star last month that the newest addition to the park had been installed at the front of the park: A monument that recognizes the six branches of military service.
“We wanted that to be the cornerstone piece so when you (get) there, you say, ‘Oh, I know what this is – it’s obviously for our veterans,’” Clauder said.
The path going around the park, and the concrete the new monument sits on, was donated by a Vietnam veteran who wishes to remain anonymous, Clauder said, but wanted to see recognition for veterans.
The committee is planning additional monuments to recognize the individual branches in the park, Clauder said, as the path around the 18-acre space takes people around in a circle leading back to the new monument. Prior to launching the committee, Clauder said he reached out to family members of the Gorman family who donated the land to the city to ensure they were in support of the idea of expanding the original statute to a memorial that encompasses the entire park.
As the committee raises more funds, it’ll add more to the park, Clauder said. The committee is also looking to eliminate a tripping hazard on the southern side of the park by taking out the curb in front of the path, making it more accessible to those who require walkers or wheelchairs to move around.
Clauder said the concept for the park isn’t finished, while there are aspects that the committee wants to see, the concept develops over time based on feedback from the group.
“It’s a project in motion,” he said.
Jones said that his brother, who served in Vietnam, received “horrible” treatment as he returned home in San Francisco after he was honorably discharged. Jones said he’s hoping that a memorial for veterans can change public perception and increase appreciation for service members.
Vietnam veterans like Jones’ were often subjected to poor treatment upon arrival home as the 9-year war – which at that point was the longest U.S. conflict before the Afghanistan conflict – grew unpopular with the American people.
Adding to it was the Pentagon Papers first published by the New York Times in 1971 that showed that the U.S. government had enlarged the scope of its actions in the Vietnam War, which contributed to the public’s disdain for the war.
Jones’ brother paid the price of the public’s disillusionment with the war, as well as other costs he dealt with for his entire life, Jones said, including PTSD that his brother only started to open up about later in his life, despite having what he saw in war haunt him since he returned home.
“That’s really what’s driving me … (my brother) suffered silently,” he said. “It’s something we as a society need to do to honor our vets – they give a lot.”