Fitchburg Farmers Market
The Fitchburg Farmers Market will continue through October from 3-6 p.m. Thursdays at the Agora Pavilion, 5500 E. Cheryl Pkwy.
Visitors should follow guidelines outlined in the Forward Dane plan, including wearing masks while browsing the market. Staff strongly recommends pre-ordering for pickup.
Walnut and bakery pre-orders must be submitted by 4 p.m. Wednesdays.
For information, call 277-2592.
Dollar Drumsticks
The senior center is holding a “Dollar Drumstick Drive By” from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 5510 Lacy Road.
When driving up to pick up a treat, visitors will have the option to purchase a cloth mask hand-made by Fitchburg Senior Center Friends members. A suggested donation of $5 will support senior center programming.
For information, call 270-4290.
‘I Love a Mystery’
The senior center’s “I Love a Mystery Book Club” will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 over Zoom.
The group will discuss “The Chatham School Affair” by Thomas H. Cook.
For information, call 270-4290.
REACH Book Club
The senior center REACH book club will resume its meetings at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 over Zoom.
The group will discuss “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead, according to the senior center newsletter. The book is a #1 New York Times bestseller and winner of the Pulitzer Prize.
For information, call 270-4290.
Aging Mastery Starter Kit
The senior center will hold an “Aging Mastery Start Kit” program starting 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, over Zoom.
The program will inspire seniors to “take steps toward positive aging across six dimensions,” the senior center newsletter states. The format is similar to a book club where advanced readings and homework are required.
For information, call 270-4290.