Curious about Dane County’s community-wide effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions through the Climate Action Plan?
The Fitchburg Senior Center is hosting a virtual event, titled “Climate Action Plan” featuring Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Director of the Dane County Office of Energy and Climate Change Kathy Kuntz. The virtual event will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
Parisi and Kuntz will discuss the plan, how it is implemented and its goals to reduce various emissions.
To receive a link, email Suzie Jones at suzie.jones@fitchburgwi.gov.