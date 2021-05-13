As part of national efforts to encourage all motorists to buckle up, Fitchburg Police is joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin for the annual Click It or Ticket mobilization May 24 through June 6.
According to a Fitchburg Police Department news release, the department partners with 12 other county law enforcement agencies to conduct joint seat belt traffic enforcements throughout the year.
Over the last decade, Wisconsin’s safety belt use rate has increased from about 74 percent (in 2009) to nearly 90 percent today. However, according to the news release of all the car and light truck occupants killed in Wisconsin traffic crashes last year, 43% were not wearing their seatbelt.